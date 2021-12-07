BCSO: 11-year-old boy in critical condition after being pinned under a side-by-side vehicle

Deputies said the boy was driving a side-by-side vehicle down a steep hill to pick up his sister from a bus stop when the vehicle rolled on top of him.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews took an 11-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition after he crashed a side-by-side vehicle and it rolled on top of him, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was driving the vehicle down a steep hill to pick up his sister from a bus stop when it rolled on top of him and pinned him, the BSCO said.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Potter Road around 4:15 p.m. Monday and performed CPR on the boy after pulling him out from under the vehicle.

Paramedics took the boy to the University of Tennessee Medical Center before he was transferred to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital ,where deputies said he remains in critical condition.