A 3-year-old girl is dead after drowning in a pool Friday night. That's according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home on West Cumberland Drive in Louisville around 8 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff office says first responders performed CPR when they arrived before she was transported to UT Medical center where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies spoke to family members who say the toddler was eating dinner at a picnic table in the backyard and when they checked on her, they found her in the pool.

The family says they immediately got her out of the pool and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The sheriff's office says preliminary results of an autopsy showed the girl died as a result of accidental drowning.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong released this statement regarding the drowning: “We are saddened by this young girl’s death, and I extend my deepest sympathies to her family. I cannot imagine losing a child, especially a baby. It is always heartbreaking for our deputies when we respond to any incident when a child or children are the victims. This was a tragic incident, and my deputies and I feel very deeply for her family.”