BCSO: Four taken to hospital after weekend camper fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and origin of a camper fire on Happy Valley Road early Saturday morning.

Officials said there were four people living in a small camper on a friend's property, a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy, who were all taken to UT Medical Center in an ambulance with varying injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.

The deputy on the scene said they all appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

BCSO said it is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.