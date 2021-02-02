BCSO: Man and woman arrested after 2-year-old tests positive for hydrocodone

Police said James Smith and Kaitlin McCoy, both from Maryville, were arrested after a child in their care tested positive for hydrocodone.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Two people in Maryville were arrested after the Blount County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old child tested positive for hydrocodone.

On June 24, police said they responded to a welfare check call on Stone Tree Drive. The caller said that she tried to visit the home, but nobody responded after she knocked on the door for 5 minutes. After looking through the window, she said she saw the 2-year-old crying and screaming, according to reports.

Police entered the home and tried to find the owner of the house, James Smith. They also said before searching the home they gave the child to the caller, who is also his aunt. They then found Smith laying a bathtub, unconscious and struggling to breathe.

Police also said they found drugs and a rolled-up $10 bill in Smith's bedroom. They gave him Narcan and took him out of the bathtub, administering a second dose of Narcan after he had not woken up.

He later woke up as he was being put on an ambulance, according to officials. He said that he had taken heroin mixed with Kratom, according to reports.

Then, after Smith was transported away, Kaitlin McCoy arrived. Police said she is the mother of the 2-year-old, and said they stayed with the caller for the rest of the night.

On Aug. 3, police said a follicle analysis from the 2-year-old returned positive for hydrocodone. Police also said McCoy admitted to leaving drug paraphernalia and residue where the toddler could reach it.