BCSO: One dead, another injured after house fire in Blount County early Friday morning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a person was dead and another was injured after a house fire on Clendenen Road in Maryville early Friday morning.

They said when deputies arrived at around 3 a.m., they found five people outside of the burning home. A 17-year-old girl was injured and they said she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Some people were treated for smoke inhalation at the site of the home, authorities said.

Everyone was a member of the same family, authorities said. They said a person was also still inside of the home when deputies arrived. Authorities said they went inside the house to try to find them, but weren't able to locate them.

When the Blount County Fire Department extinguished the fire, they said they found a body inside the home. According to a release, it was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.