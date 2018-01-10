The Blount County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for help finding a missing homeless man.

According to the BCSO, 19-year-old Michael "Heath" Stephens' family reported him missing. The family said they hadn't heard from Stephens since Sept. 21.

The family said they tried to contact him since, but have been unsuccessful. His employer said he had not picked up his last paycheck, either.

The family said Stephens has a history of disappearing for days at a time, but said he usually maintains contact with them through texting and social media.

Anyone with information about Stephens or his whereabouts is asked to call the BCSO at (865) 273-5001. You can also leave a message on the BCSO's 24-hour crime hotline at (865) 273-5200 or leave a tip at www.bcso.com.

