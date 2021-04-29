BCSO searching for missing man whose wallet and personal items was found in truck

Officials said that Spence Andrew Webb, 46, was supposed to return his father's truck on April 11. On April 20, it was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that they were searching for a missing man Thursday evening, after finding a truck with his wallet and other personal items in it.

They said that Spence Andrew Webb, 46, borrowed his father's truck on April 11 and was supposed to return it the same day. It was not returned, and the next day his father texted him. According to a release from officials, he told his father he was returning the truck.

Later, on April 20, officials said that the truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash on East Lamar Alexander Parkway. It was later found on Fence Rail Gap Road with nobody in it.

Deputies said they found Webb's wallet and other personal items inside the truck. According to a release, his family and the sheriff's office are concerned for his safety.

He also has a warrant on file at the Blount County Jail, according to officials.

Webb is 6'1" tall and around 170 pounds, according to officials. He also has hazel eyes with brown hair.