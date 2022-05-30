BCSO: Small plane crash in the Chilhowee Mountains on Saturday leaves one person with minor injuries

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the plane was a fixed wing two-seater that had two people on board, the pilot and his wife.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said one person had minor injuries and another was uninjured after a small plane crashed in the Chilhowee Mountains in Walland, east of Maryville.

They said the plane went down Saturday afternoon, and they had not found the plane by Sunday evening. It was a fixed-wing two-seater aircraft that had two people on board, the pilot and his wife.

Both walked out of the woods, and deputies said it took them a while to eventually arrive at Blount Memorial Hospital to get checked for injuries.