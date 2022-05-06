Bean Station crews responds to boat dock after storm flips boats, damages dock

Crews with the Bean Station Fire Department responded to calls at a local boat dock as storms swept through much of East Tennessee.

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — The Bean Station Fire Department said they got several calls within seconds of each other on Friday, and one of them was for help at a local boat dock.

On Friday, storms swept through much of East Tennessee. They brought strong winds and hail across the region. They also flipped boats and tore apart a Bean Station boat dock, according to a post on social media from BSVFD.

Some boats ended upside-down on the dock, while the aluminum roofing was folded on top of other boats, according to pictures they shared. They also shared pictures of some boats that were partially sunk into the water.], while some other boats were stacked on top of each other.

The fire department said they were not able to confirm if a tornado touched down in the area Friday night. They also said nobody was injured at the boat dock as the storms swept through.