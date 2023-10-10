'We’ve never encountered anything like this' | Second bear dies from unknown infection at Townsend rescue facility

The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine is working to determine what exact bacteria is causing the illness, the Appalachian Bear Rescue said.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A second bear has died after an unknown bacterial infection spread amongst six cubs sharing an enclosure at the Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, the non-profit said in a Facebook post.

Burrito passed away overnight from the infection, according to ABR. Another bear, Flapjack, died suddenly on Friday from what appeared to be a severe case of pneumonia in both lungs.

"Whatever has infected our little bears is deadly and merciless. We hope to find out what it is so we can fight back," ABR said.

Four other bears, Thumper, Betsy Ross, Tamale and Martha Washington, have severe pneumonia and lesions in their throats that resemble strep throat, though the bacteria may not be strep, according to ABR.

The bears have all received X-rays, nebulizer treatments, IV antibiotics, fluids and more. Humidifiers have been added to enclosures to help the cubs breathe and ABR employees have cleaned out cedar shavings that are normally used as a floor covering to help lessen dust.

ABR said Tamale, Burrito's brother, is very sick. Vets at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine are traveling to the non-profit to examine him.

Vets are also performing cultures to try and determine what bacteria is causing the infections, according to ABR.

"We’ve never encountered anything like this in the 27 years of ABR’s existence. We’ve had single sick cubs arrive, but to have an infection spread so quickly through a group of healthy cubs is the stuff of nightmares. We owe it to Flapjack and all the cubs who will come after him to find out what happened and how to avoid it happening again," ABR said.

Other bears in the rescue seem to be acting normal, however, the non-profit said it's watching them closely for any indication of sickness.

If you would like to donate to ABR, you can do so here.