Bear cub dead, another in recovery, after they were hit by a vehicle on a Sevier Co. road

The TWRA said the family of bears dragged litter from nearby rental cabin to the road, where they were then hit by a car.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A bear cub is dead and another is in recovery after they were hit by a vehicle on a Sevier County road. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the family of bears dragged litter from a nearby rental cabin to the road where they were hit.

"We want our public lands or trails inviting to everyone, because they may need that time outdoors. They may need that opportunity to heal," said Benny Braden, who helps lead the environmental group Save Our Smokies.

The group organized 17 cleanup events where volunteers removed around 6,402 lbs. of waste, according to its website. Braden said teaching neighbors about litter consciousness is key as bears are prone to food-based trash.

"We like to say, let's put wastes in their place," said Braden.

Braden is a former first responder. He found his passion for environmental preservation after hiking through the Great Smoky Mountains as a form of healing from mental health trauma.

"Just like this area here, it's clean. That's inviting, right? If it's inviting to you, then it should be inviting to everybody," he said. "So, and that's what we want."

Braden said having more bear-proof trash cans is key to preventing accidents like these.

"If you have trash, and there are bears in the area, you can expect they're gonna take advantage of it," said Dan Gibbs, with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. "And we the people that live in East Tennessee have the responsibility to secure that trash."

In Tennessee, anything from tires to plastic bottles and cigarettes is considered roadside litter. Penalties for large pounds of littering can range from a $500 fine to six months in jail.