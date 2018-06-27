Several viewers say they spotted a bear roaming North West Knox County Wednesday afternoon.

The bear was spotted in the Cracker Barrel parking lot near the Knoxville Center Mall.

One family came out of the restaurant and said the bear had climbed on five cars and belly flopped on their car.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it is aware that the bear is roaming but as long as it's moving, they're not going to bother it.

“I just checked with our TWRA wildlife officers in Knox Co. and they say that they have thoroughly checked the area and that it appears that the bear has moved on. We will be monitoring its movements and behaviors," said Matt Cameron with TWRA.

It would take severe nuisance behavior like looking in windows, aggressive behavior, or trying to get into a home for TWRA to take action.

If you see a bear, don't feed it or approach it. TWRA said to reduce its access to human food.

