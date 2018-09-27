Knoxville — Bearden Elementary School is hosting a K-5 Celebration of Learning event on Thursday, Oct. 4.

This event, called STEAM Night, will showcase individual and group projects that support science, art and math in the classroom.

The evening will also feature activity rooms with hands-on activities, including Popcorn Pop, Superhero towers, magnetic slime, mint mobiles, Ozobots and Spheros with Spiderman mazes.

Volunteers from UT's Center for Enhancing Education in Math and Science (CEEMS) and Bearden High School robotics students will be on hand to lead activities and talk about STEAM education and careers.

The event runs from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Bearden Elementary School (5717 Kingston Pike).

