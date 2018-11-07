Knoxville — East Tennessee summer days can be scorchers, so many people are looking for creative ways to beat the heat.

Some people favor a shady spot or some ice cream. For those looking for a little activity mixed in, the Cove at Concord Park is a great option.

Located in Farragut, the Knox County Park is free to visitors looking to enjoy the picnic tables, benches, playground, volleyball courts and swim area.

Paddle boards, kayaks and canoes of all shapes and sizes are available for rent through the River Sports Outfitters post at the park.

Families, couples and even those with pets can enjoy the equipment for time on the lake.

Those with their own equipment can also use the ramp for accessibility to the water. This weekend, the park will be adding a handicap accessible ramp station for people of all abilities to get in the water easier.

River Sports Outfitters hosts a number of other opportunities on the water, from fishing demos, to moonlight paddling.

You can plan your next adventure to the Cove here: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/parks/west/concord-park

