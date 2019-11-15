The Belk store at Knoxville Center Mall is tentatively set to close on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to a sign on the door.
The store announced back in August that it would close in mid-November. It's been selling off merchandise for weeks.
It's the last anchor store in the mall that's set to close at the end of January. Only a handful of other stores remain.
