The Belk store at Knoxville Center Mall is tentatively set to close on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to a sign on the door.

The store announced back in August that it would close in mid-November. It's been selling off merchandise for weeks.

WBIR

It's the last anchor store in the mall that's set to close at the end of January. Only a handful of other stores remain.

