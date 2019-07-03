Belk Representatives stopped by Austin-East High School to deliver some good news Thursday.

Some 65 percent of students there may not be able to afford a ticket to the prom and the extra purchases that come with it, so Belk made a donation to help those students out and cover all the costs that come with the prom.

In the past, Austin-East seniors have held fundraisers to attend their own prom.

"A lot of people, they work man," Senior Deonte Bishop said. "A lot of people have single parents here, so it's less stress on the parent and less stress on the students who go to school and work and have to worry about other things."

Belk is covering everything from tickets, to gowns, to venue and hair stylists -- to make sure all Austin-East seniors will be able to attend the prom this year.

"Prom is a big part of the high school experience, sort of a right of passage for seniors," Principal Nathan Langoils said. "Them doing this and the fact all of our seniors will be able to attend prom is great."

Belk is also helping students who won't be able to attend the dance, too. The retailer is donating clothes and book bags to the school's closet, which helps students get the resources they need.