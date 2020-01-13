BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Bell Central School Center is releasing students early Tuesday so they can attend the funeral of their classmates and classmates' grandmother who died in a house fire last week.

On Jan. 7, 12-year-old Sierra Posey, her 10-year-old sister Cynthia, 8-year-old brother Shawn, and 59-year-old grandmother Beulah Mullins were killed when their house caught fire early in the morning. The three kids were living with their grandmother on Hurst Hollow Road just outside of Middlesboro, officials said.

The school will dismiss at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 for the funeral.

According to Kentucky State Police, the cause of the fire has not been determined and may take some time.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," KSP said. "KSP Arson Investigators responded to the scene to assist with the investigation which is standard in any fire involving a deceased person."

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family.

