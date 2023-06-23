Bell County officials looking for suspects responsible for grave desecration

On Thursday, Bell County deputies responded to Gibson Cemetery to a grave that had been "unearthed," according to the Bell County KY Sheriff's Department.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County KY Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction for grave digging.

On Thursday, Bell County deputies responded to Gibson Cemetery off Highway 190 to a grave that had been "unearthed," BCSD said.

Evidence at the scene and damage done to the vault and coffin determined that possibly two people were responsible. After all the evidence was gathered, deputies covered the grave back over and rest the headstone, according to BCSD