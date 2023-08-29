x
BCSO: Woman arrested after police-involved shooting

The Deputy was being assisted by Officers from the Pineville City Police Department at the time of the police-involved shooting, officials say.
Credit: BCSD

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Bell County Sheriff's Office arrested Rebecca Caldwell of Lexington, after a police-involved shooting, according to officials. 

BCSO said on Monday, Aug.28 a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting in the Bradfordtown community. 

The Deputy was being assisted by Officers from the Pineville City Police Department at the time of the police-involved shooting.  

Officials say Caldwell was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

According to Bell County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old, Rebecca Caldwell was charged with criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

This is a devolving story and will be updated as we receive more information. 

