BCSO: Woman arrested after police-involved shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Bell County Sheriff's Office arrested Rebecca Caldwell of Lexington, after a police-involved shooting, according to officials.

BCSO said on Monday, Aug.28 a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting in the Bradfordtown community.

The Deputy was being assisted by Officers from the Pineville City Police Department at the time of the police-involved shooting.

Officials say Caldwell was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

According to Bell County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old, Rebecca Caldwell was charged with criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

This is a devolving story and will be updated as we receive more information.