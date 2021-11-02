Better Business Bureau warns about sharing detailed Valentine's Day posts

People are answering a long list of questions about themselves and their significant others on social media. It can help scammers trick people.

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and social media feeds are filled with friends and family sharing their love for one another.

One social media trend includes people answering a long list of questions about themselves and their significant others. At first, it may seem like a harmless way to demonstrate how well they know their loved ones. But the Better Business Bureau is warning people about the trend.

They said that answering so many questions in public can give scammers exactly what they need to trick victims.

"What we have seen in the last few days is people answering all these questions, 'when did you meet,' 'who's taller,' 'who likes this food,' and so forth," said Tony Binkley with the BBB. "It seems like it's fun and harmless, but you don't realize you may be giving information out that could be a word that you used to recover a password, perhaps."