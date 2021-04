She and her opponent became the first black women to headline WWE's biggest show.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has a new champion! Austin-East and UT grad Bianca Belair is the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

Belair won the title this weekend.

She and her opponent became the first black women to headline WWE's biggest show.

Bianca is the first former Lady Vol to win a singles title in WWE.