Biden approves disaster declaration after severe East Tennessee storms

An EF2 tornado displaced hundreds of people at a Knox County apartment complex and straight-line winds peeled the roof off Loudon County High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration to provide federal money for East Tennesseans impacted by severe August storms, including a storm that brought a tornado to West Knox County

On Aug. 7, severe storms caused damage in various East Tennessee counties. An EF2 tornado displaced hundreds of people at a Knox County apartment complex and straight-line winds peeled the roof off Loudon County High School.

Now, federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Cumberland, Jefferson, Knox, Loudoun and Roane counties.

The funding is for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said the grant program provides help to communities to prevent and reduce long-term natural hazard risks.