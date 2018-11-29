Knoxville, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee will host a Holiday party for mentors (Bigs) and their mentees (Littles) on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The sixth annual BBBS-ETN Match Holiday Party, sponsored by Altar’d State, takes place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Summit Ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Knoxville, 401 W. Summit Hill.

This year’s party will be Polar Express-themed so matches are encouraged to wear pajamas. Breakfast will be served.

Littles will be able to meet Santa and open presents. Bigs and Littles will also get to decorate cookies, create ornaments and participate in other arts and crafts activities.

They will announce the BBBS-ETN Bigs of the Year during the holiday party. The event is attended by nearly 300 mentors, youth and family members.

