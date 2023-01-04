Big Ears announces 2024 lineup, including Herbie Hancock, John Paul Jones

Big Ears is a Knoxville music festival that features four days of artists who perform in a wide variety of genres. Tickets go on sale Sept. 14.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Musical Festival is back March 21-24 in Knoxville, marking its 10th year in a row.

The wide-ranging cultural fest draws fans and artists from across the U.S. and beyond. Artists range from small folk music groups to pop performers to music legends who invite people to celebrate their identities, to a performance of a non-profit editorial.

Big Ears will take place at venues throughout Knoxville's historic downtown and transform it into an exhilarating, kaleidoscopic feast of music and imagination

Some of the highlights include:

Herbie Hancock

John Paul Jones

Molly Tuttle

Digable Planets

Samora Pinderhughes

Fatoumata Diawara

Son Rompe Pera

Laurie Anderson

Fred Frith

Unwoun

Rhiannon Giddens

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 and can purchased here. You can buy single-day passes or a four-day pass ranging from general admission, premier pass or the Sonic Explorer VIP pass.

“Big Ears is conceived as an adventure,” says founder and Artistic Director Ashley Capps. “It’s an opportunity to hear the world’s most exciting musical creators as well as to open up to new ideas and experiences. It spurs the imagination and nourishes the soul. That’s the real magic of Big Ears.”