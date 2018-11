Big Ears announced the complete lineup for its 2019 edition Tuesday morning. It marks ten years of Big Ears in Knoxville.

The music festival announces its performers in phases. This is the final phase of announcements.

The festival is set for March 21-24, 2019 in downtown Knoxville.

Festival tickets are already on sale. You can get more information here.

Big Ears 2019 will include the second edition of its all-night, 12 -hour drone concert and a series of panels and workshops.

LINK: Click here for the full lineup

Each year, the festival supports more than 100 performers of music, film, and art over four days.

"Community engagement typically includes 50+ panels, workshops, and performances that are free and open to the public."

The Big Ears film festival was recently dubbed one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the United States.

Knoxville native Yves Tumor is also someone to keep an eye... or ear out at this year's festival.

The festival said "an experimental answer to SXSW” will return under the direction of Paul Harris and Darren Hughes of Knoxville’s Public Cinema.

In 2019, Big Ears presents more than 10 distinct special programs that are unique to the festival altogether or are in some of their earliest performances.

Full 2019 lineup:

ACME

ALIEN FLOWER SUTRA

ALVIN LUCIER

AMIRTHA KIDAMBI’S ELDER ONES

THE ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO

ARTIFACTS TRIO

AVEY TARE

AVISHAI COHEN QUARTET

BÉLA FLECK

BÉLA FLECK & EDMAR CASTAÑEDA

BILL FRISELL & THOMAS MORGAN

BILL FRISELL AND THE MESMERISTS FEATURING TONY SCHERR, KENNY WOLLESEN AND THE FILMS OF BILL MORRISON

BILL FRISELL’S HARMONY FEATURING PETRA HADEN, HANK ROBERTS & LUKE BERGMAN

BROOKLYN RIDER

CARL STONE

CARLA BLEY TRIOS WITH ANDY SHEPPARD AND STEVE SWALLOW

CARLA KIHLSTEDT

CLARICE JENSEN + JONATHAN TURNER: FOR THIS FROM THAT WILL BE FILLED

COLUMBIA ICEFIELD

THE COMET IS COMING

COUPLER

DAVID TORN

DEJOHNETTE COLTRANE GARRISON

DEREK GRIPPER

DRAGNET GIRL WITH LIVE SCORE BY COUPLER

EVAN PARKER / MATT WRIGHT TRANCE MAP+

EVER PRESENT ORCHESTRA FEAT. STEPHEN O’MALLEY AND OREN AMBARCHI PERFORM THE WORKS OF ALVIN LUCIER

FIRE!

GABRIEL KAHANE

HAROLD BUDD

IAN CHANG

INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY ENSEMBLE

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS

JERUSALEM IN MY HEART

JLIN

JOAN LA BARBARA PERFORMS WORKS BY ALVIN LUCIER

JOAN LA BARBARA: VOICE IS THE ORIGINAL INSTRUMENT

JOEP BEVING

KARA-LIS COVERDALE

KAYHAN KALHOR

KAYHAN KALHOR & BROOKLYN RIDER

KIERAN KANE AND RAYNA GELLERT

KIM KASHKASHIAN

KRISTÍN ANNA VALTÝSDÓTTIR

KTL

LONNIE HOLLEY

LONNIE HOLLEY AND THE MESSTHETICS

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN

MARY HALVORSON'S CODE GIRL

MATHIAS EICK QUINTET

MATT WILSON'S HONEY & SALT

MERCURY REV

MEREDITH MONK & VOCAL ENSEMBLE CELLULAR SONGS CONCERT

THE MESSTHETICS

MOOR MOTHER

MOUNTAIN MAN

NASHVILLE BALLET: LUCY NEGRO REDUX CHOREOGRAPHY BY PAUL VASTERLING WITH MUSIC BY RHIANNON GIDDENS & FRANCESCO TURISI AND POETRY BY CAROLINE RANDALL WILLIAMS

NATE WOOLEY

NIEF-NORF

NIK BÄRTSCH’S RONIN

NILS FRAHM

OREN AMBARCHI

PETER GREGSON

RACHEL GRIMES: THE WAY FORTH

RAFIQ BHATIA: BREAKING ENGLISH

RALPH TOWNER

RHIANNON GIDDENS AND FRANCESCO TURRISI

RICHARD THOMPSON: KILLED IN ACTION

ROOMFUL OF TEETH

PARKER / SCHLIPPENBACH / LYTTON TRIO

PUNCH BROTHERS

SERPENTWITHFEET

SHAI MAESTRO TRIO

SONS OF KEMET

SPIRITUALIZED

SUN OF GOLDFINGER

THEO BLECKMANN: BERLIN - SONGS OF LOVE AND WAR, PEACE AND EXILE

THEO BLECKMANN: HELLO EARTH! THE MUSIC OF KATE BUSH

THIS IS NOT THIS HEAT

THUMBSCREW

TIM BERNE’S SNAKEOIL

TRIPTYCH (EYES OF ONE ON ANOTHER), FEATURING ROOMFUL OF TEETH, COMPOSED BY BRYCE DESSNER, LIBRETTO BY KORDE ARRINGTON TUTTLE, FEAT. THE WORK OF PATTI SMITH & ESSEX HEMPHILL, DIRECTED BY DANIEL FISH, PRODUCED BY ARKTYPE / THOMAS O. KRIEGSMANN

UNCLE EARL

VIJAY IYER AND CRAIG TABORN

WADADA LEO SMITH SOLO: REFLECTIONS AND MEDITATIONS ON MONK

WADADA LEO SMITH’S NDA, PERFORMING “DIVINE LOVE” WITH BOBBY NAUGHTON AND DWIGHT ANDREWS

YUNOHANA VARIATIONS WITH YOSHIMIO, SUSIE IBARRA, AND ROBERT AKI AUBREY LOWE

YVES TUMOR

