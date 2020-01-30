Big Ed’s Pizza will soon be celebrating 50 years as a community icon by serving up some tasty pizza.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, anyone with an appetite can visit Big Ed’s at 1010 Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge and find commemorative festivities alongside its classic recipes, memorabilia, and old-school charm they’ve come to know and love.

Staff will be wearing a special “1970” shirt to help ring in the festivities.

There will also be special merchandise available for purchase, including 50th anniversary limited editions of Big Ed’s Pizza beer mugs and shirts.

Free cake will also be offered to hungry patrons, courtesy of Oak Ridge bakery Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats.

Founder “Big Ed” Neusel and his wife came to Oak Ridge in February 1970, converting the old Service Drug Store into the now-famous Big Ed’s Pizza, where it continues to serve as a staple in the community.

Though Big Ed passed away in 1998, his legacy of old-school charm continues to this day by staff cutting their delicious pizzas with scissors and placing carry out orders in paper bags, as Big Ed himself insisted.

