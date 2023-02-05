Knoxville committee approves naming street in honor of boxing legend 'Big John' Tate

“Big John Tate Corner” is the honorary name of Lakeside Street off Magnolia Avenue, running behind the Golden Gloves Gym where Big John trained.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Big John" Tate won an Olympic bronze medal in 1976 and won the WBA World Heavyweight Championship in Pretoria, South Africa, during apartheid. The stadium was desegregated for the first time during the event and more than 80,000 people attended it.

As of Tuesday, he also has a street named in his honor in his hometown.

The Knoxville Public Property Naming Committee approved a resolution that gives Lakeside Street off Magnolia Avenue the honorary name, "Big John Tate Corner." The street runs behind the Golden Gloves Gym where Big John trained.

In 2022, WBIR debuted “Knoxville’s Forgotten Champion: The Story of Big John Tate”, a documentary by William Winnett chronicling Big John Tate's life.

He and 6th District Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie spearheaded the push to name a street corner after him. Originally, they asked for the street to be named "Big John Tate Blvd."