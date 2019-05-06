MARYVILLE, Tenn — Big Kahuna Wings and Elkmont Exchange Brewery and Eating House have a new project brewing.

Elkmont Exchange’s Brew Master, Chris Meadows, is creating a spiced lager made with Big Kahuna’s signature wing spices.

The best part? A portion of the profits from the beer will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We are thrilled for this new partnership between Big Kahuna and Elkmont Exchange benefitting the food bank. We can’t thank them both enough for thinking of Second Harvest when this collaboration came to mind,” said executive director Elaine Streno.

The Big Kahuna Wings beer will launch to the public at Elkmont Exchange on Saturday, June 8.

