Success!

UT wanted to raise $2 million dollars in one day, November 14, during the Big Orange Give, and they exceeded that goal with more than $2.1 million in donations.

“I am so proud of how the campus community and our alumni and friends came together as part of Big Orange Give,” said Interim Chancellor Wayne T. Davis. “The support of the Volunteer family for our campus and its programs has been incredible. I am so grateful to each donor for making a difference and lighting the way.”

Donors were able to designate their gifts, like specifying it go to specific colleges, student-led organizations, student scholarships, and any of UT’s cultural and learning centers.

“This year, we built on what has become a tradition,” said Lauren Herbstritt, UT’s director of new media fundraising for annual giving. “Most of the gifts during Big Orange Give are under $100. Participants can see the impact they make even with a small contribution, thanks in part to matches from our alumni and friends that allowed us to double and triple some donations.”

Big Orange Give is aiming to raise $2 million in one day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 12:01 a.m., the clock will start to tick and the donations will start to come in.

"If Vol Nation can raise $1.5 million, Charlie and Moll Anderson will give another $500,000 to help reach the $2 million goal," UTK said.

Last year, UT drew nearly 5,000 donors and raised $1.45 million during the Big Orange Give, its day-of-giving campaign that increases funds for areas all across campus, including student scholarships, colleges, and programs.

“The success of the Big Orange Give shows the power of the Volunteer family,” said Interim Chancellor Wayne T. Davis. “This generosity propels us toward achieving excellence in all that we do.”

Donors can designate their gifts to any area of campus, specific colleges, student-led organizations, or UT’s cultural and learning centers such as Clarence Brown Theatre, the McClung Museum, UT Libraries, and WUOT and WUTK radio stations.

In addition to the Andersons’ challenge, several other generous matching donations will be in effect:

• As he did last year, alumnus Clay Jones will match the first $100 of all gifts up to a total of $25,000, as will alumni Charlie and Nancy Wagner and the Philanthropy and Stewardship Committee of the Alumni Board of Directors.

• Volunteer Traditions has challenged the Volunteer family to get 100 new monthly donors. If the challenge is met, the company will donate $10,000.

• Alumni Ron and Don Frieson will give $10,000 to the fraternity or sorority in the large and small organization divisions, respectively, with the most donors.

• Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and VFL Joshua Dobbs will match campus-wide gifts that come through social media up to $5,000.

