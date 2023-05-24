UT to host Big Orange Watch Party for NCAA Softball Super Regional games over the weekend

The Lady Vols will host the Super Regional in Knoxville starting on Friday, May 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics said they will host a Big Orange Watch Party at Regal Soccer Stadium during the NCAA Softball Super Regional Games over the weekend.

They said the stadium is adjacent to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, and they said the watch party will be free for all fans. It will feature a live big-screen game broadcast on the soccer video board, as well as games for children and concessions.

Fans will not be able to bring chairs, coolers, glass bottles and glass containers. Regal Soccer Stadium's field gate, located near the Stephenson Drive RV parking area, will open 90 minutes before each game of Tennessee's best-of-three series against Texas.

Fans attending the watch party will need to park in the free CF lot on the Ag campus at River Drive. There will also be free fan shuttles from the Ag campus starting 90 minutes before the first pitch, dropping fans off near the Joan Cronan Volleyball Center.

Return shuttles will run for an hour after the end of the game.