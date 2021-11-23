Bijou Theatre announces suspension of COVID-19 entry policies

Despite the suspension, the theater may put COVID-related protocols or restrictions in place for certain shows if an individual artist request it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Bijou Theatre has decided to suspend its blanket COVID-19 entry policies for concerts.

The theater is attributing the suspension to improving COVID-19 conditions in the East Tennessee area.

Despite the suspension, the theater may put COVID-related protocols or restrictions in place for certain shows if an individual artist request it. Masks are still strong encouraged.

"We will continue to evaluate local conditions, monitor public health officials' recommendations, and modify the protocols as necessary," the theater posted on its Facebook page.

Multiple downtown music venues announced in late August that patrons would have to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event date. Additionally, masks were required regardless of vaccination status.

The theater has already announced that a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with a photo ID is required for the Steep Canyon Rangers show on Jan. 22 and for the Wood Brothers show on April 6 and 7.