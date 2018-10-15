Downtown Knoxville —

For one night, and one night only, the Bijou Theatre in Downtown Knoxville will host ghost tours.

The 109-year-old theatre will open its doors to the public on Sunday, Oct. 28 for an evening filled with stories that have haunted the building for decades.

Each 30 minute tour will take people through all the spooky nooks and crannies of the Bijou, even those normally off limits to the public.

Only 12 people will be allowed per tour so the theatre strongly encourages people to get their tickets early.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. on knoxbijou.org. They are only $10, and they are also available by calling 865-684-1200 or at the Tennessee Theatre Box Office.

