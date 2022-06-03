Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark! Knoxville event offering something for everyone on Saturday

The event is presented by Visit Knoxville and brings together breweries, an adventure collective and cycleboats for a fun time!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The outdoor adventurer, the beer enthusiast and the dog lover will be able to stop by an event offering something for everyone on Saturday.

It's called "Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark" and Visit Knoxville is hosting it. It is meant to encourage people to explore the city's extensive urban wilderness, giving attendees a chance to ride bikes and explore Knoxville with their four-legged friends at their sides.

Knoxville Adventure Collective will be offering water activities that include SUP and open sessions for kayaking. Instructors will be available, and people will be able to rent mountain bikes at a discount. They will also host e-bike and disc golf demonstrations.

Jack Neely, a local historian, will also guide a Riverwalk Tour. Meanwhile, Alan Sims, also known as the Knoxville Urban Guy, will lead a downtown Knoxville walk while Carol Evans with the Legacy Parks Foundation, will lead a guided hike through Morningside Park.

Breweries will also lead a guided "Brewery Slow Ride" to the Knoxville Adventure Center. Volunteer Princess will also have a sightseeing casino cruise, while Knoxville Cycleboats will host a BYOB river cruise.

Volunteer Landing Marina will also offer free pontoon boat shuttles to Suttree Landing. There will also be special activities at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, James White's Fort and Blount Mansion.

Knox County Parks and Recreation will also host 15-minute yoga classes from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.