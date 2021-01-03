86-year-old man missing from Cumberland Gap found dead in Kentucky

Bill Baker, Sr., 86, was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area of Bell County, Ky. Officials are investigating the death.

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — Wednesday 12 a.m. UPADTE:

The Bell County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of Bill Baker, Sr., 86, with help from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office.

Officials say a call came in to 911 around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, reporting a body in Page Cutoff. Once officials were on scene, they discovered the body of Baker up a mountainside.

Officials ordered an autopsy. Those findings will be turned over to Bell County Deputy Adam Southern, who is investigating the death.

The person who found the body was in the woods looking for deer sheds, according to police.

Original Story

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing from his home in Cumberland Gap since February 16.

Bill Baker, Sr., 86, was spotted by an employee of the Auto Zone in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on Feb. 24, according to the sheriff's office.

Baker was driving a gray 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche with Tennessee tags 842 HSL.