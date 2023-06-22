US bill would give law enforcement agencies $162 million in one-time grants to hire more officers

The bill would require police departments to use the grants to cover the cost of background checks and mental health evaluations.

WASHINGTON — U.S. lawmakers are introducing a bill meant to help police departments and sheriff's offices find more law enforcement officers.

It was introduced by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R - TN) and Jon Ossoff (D - GA), and is named the "Filling Public Safety Vacancies Act." It is aimed at helping law enforcement agencies hire more people.

It would allocate $162 million for grants to cover the cost of hiring and rehiring additional career law enforcement officers. The money would be available for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

Departments that receive the grants would need to use the money to perform a background check on the officer and to make sure they go through a mental health evaluation.