Bill Latham, one of the members of the historic Clinton 12 who fought for integration in the segregated South, has passed away.

The Powell native died in his Oak Ridge home Wednesday morning with his family by his side. He was 79.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center, City of Clinton and Tennessee State Museum offered their condolences to his family.

In 1956, Latham and 11 others would go down in history as one of the first groups of students to integrate into an all-white school in the South.

After leaving high school and obtaining his GED, Latham joined the U.S. Army in 1963 -- serving as a bus driver until he left in 1970. He later met his wife Alice, and the two welcomed four children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their time. He later retired to Oak Ridge, where he enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Jones Mortuary in Clinton.

The legacy of the Clinton 12 is not lost. Making the world a better place is something students at Clinton High School continue to dedicated themselves to.

For some students, that legacy hits close to home.

DeAndre Soles is a student at Clinton High School and the grandson of Maurice Soles, another member of the Clinton 12.

"I just wanna thank him," Soles said. "You should never forget the 12 people who fought everyday so that thousands of students could come here."

Soles walks the halls with Jason Gallaher. His great-uncle, Ronald Hayden, was also a part of the Clinton 12.

"Because of him I can be free, I can be myself," he said.

Clinton High School principal Caleb Tipton said the story of how Clinton contributed to integration is one every student who steps foot in his school will leave knowing.

"It's important that they know, in a time when the world was segregated, we were breaking barriers," he said.