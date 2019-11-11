Hundreds came out to race against cancer Sunday for the the Thompson Race Against Cancer.

Since the race started 26 years ago, it has raised more than $7.3 million. The Thompson Cancer Survival Center said that money helps cancer patients get the comprehensive care they need. Along with supporting patients and their families, those funds help research new technology to treat cancer, and that technology helps patients live longer and live better.

"We can use those many different technologies to help patients live much, for much longer periods of time," said Scott Warwick, chief administrative officer of Thompson Cancer Survival Center.

Channel 10's anchor emeritus Bill Williams attended the race. He battled renal cell cancer, and earlier this year, he lost his wife, Wanda, to pancreatic cancer.

RELATED: Thousands join in 20th annual Buddy's Race Against Cancer

RELATED: Thompson Cancer Survival Center announces new partnership