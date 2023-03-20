Bill Williams Charity Fishing Tournament raising money for local organizations

It runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Loudoun and Tellico lakes, according to a release. Ease-off and weigh-in will be at the Tellico Parkway Canal Ramp.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greater Knoxville SERTOMA Club is hosting the Bill Williams Charity Fishing Tournament on Saturday, April 1.

The tournament will raise money for various organizations including Friends of Tennessee Babies with Special Needs, Cerebral Palsy Center, Boy Scouts of America, Sertoma International, Emmanuel Academy for the Deaf, the Center for English and Integration Services, the Manor at Northgate and InterFaith Health Clinic, according to organizers.

The money comes from businesses supporting the event and private sponsors, as well as entry fees from participants. The entry fee is $150, and mail-in entries have to be received by March 24.

First place gets a $4,000 prize, according to officials. There is a five-fish limit per boat with scoring based on boat weight. Catches must be at least 14 inches long, with an 18-inch minimum for smallmouth fish. All fish will be released after the weigh-in.