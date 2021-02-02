Myrtle Beach area advertising company creates billboard in effort to find Summer Wells

Right now, the digital billboards can be seen at 20 locations in and around Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An advertising company out of the Myrtle Beach area is helping in efforts to locate missing five-year-old Summer Wells.

Ashley Amoroso with Coastal Outdoor Advertising tells our NBC affiliate, WCYB, they created the 'Missing Summer Wells' billboard after seeing a social media post on Summer's disappearance.

Right now, the digital billboards can be seen at 20 locations in and around Myrtle Beach. In just two days, they've generated more than 43,000 exposures.