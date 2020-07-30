Billy Graham statue model approved for display at US Capitol

Rev. Graham's statue would replace one of former N.C. governor and white supremacist Charles Aycock.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina legislative committee has approved a model of a statue honoring the late Rev. Billy Graham to represent the state in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Legislature’s selection committee approved the model Wednesday. Graham's statue would replace one of former governor and white supremacist Charles Aycock.

Each state is allowed two statues. Aycock’s has represented North Carolina for nearly 90 years, but representatives have called for it to be removed, along with the state's other statue of Zebulon B. Vance, a former governor and Confederate military officer.