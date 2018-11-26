Knoxville — Knoxville Bishop Richard F. Stika will undergo a heart procedure next month, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville announced Monday.

The bishop, age 61, said in a released statement he anticipates being held in the hospital one night and hopes to be celebrating Mass before Christmas.

In 2009, the bishop suffered what was termed a "mild" heart attack while in Florida on a trip. He's previously had bypass surgery.

Bishop Richard Stika

Dec. 13 is the target date for the heart catheterization, a diagnostic method for examining the heart, according to the diocese. Placement of a stent may resolve his heart problem.

A stress test during a recent checkup indicated the need for further exam, according to the diocese.

The St. Louis native and diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan is canceling a mid December trip to the Midwest so that he can have the procedure.

"During this time of continued evaluation, and as the date of the procedure approaches, I request that you please pray for me, for my doctors and for my quick recovery," the bishop said in the statement.

