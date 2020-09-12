BISSELL Pet Foundation, YWAC to 'Empty the Shelters' by offering $25 adoptions

The special will run from Dec. 9 -13 and will apply to all adoptable pets, except puppies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with Young-Williams Animal Center to “Empty the Shelters” by offering $25 adoptions.

The special will run from December 9 to December 13 and will apply to all adoptable pets, except puppies.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee.

The shelter will open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with a break from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

Young-Williams Animal Center staff will allow 10 guests inside at a time, five on the cat adoption floor and five on the dog adoption floor.

