BISSELL Pet Foundation, YWAC to 'Empty the Shelters' by offering $25 adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with Young-Williams Animal Center to “Empty the Shelters” by offering $25 adoptions.
The special will run from December 9 to December 13 and will apply to all adoptable pets, except puppies.
BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee.
The shelter will open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with a break from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.
Young-Williams Animal Center staff will allow 10 guests inside at a time, five on the cat adoption floor and five on the dog adoption floor.
For more information or to schedule an adoption, call 865-215-6599 or visit www.young-williams.org.