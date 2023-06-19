Appalachian Regional Commission celebrates region's 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Juneteenth

The list of HBCUs in the area includes Knoxville College, which is working to regain its accreditation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal commission that works to make sure Appalachian communities are able to sustain themselves and thrive is celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities during Juneteenth.

The Appalachian Regional Commission posted on social media about the region's 15 HBCUs. One of them was Knoxville College, which is working to reclaim its accreditation.

"Each makes a critical contribution to education and produces young leaders who help strengthen communities in Appalachia and beyond," the commission said on social media.

In 2022, Knoxville College announced it was partnering with the University of Tennessee for help going through the reaccreditation process. They said they would work with students in UT's Ph.D. program for higher education leadership. Through the program, they could learn how to navigate higher education processes such as filing state paperwork or developing a successful curriculum.

The college is offering an Associate of Arts degree program, according to its website. It is East Tennessee's only HBCU. Other schools that the ARC posted about include Alabama A&M University, Tuskegee University, Talladega College, Winston-Salem State University and Bluefield State University.

All 15 colleges were spread across five states, in areas where the ARC works with Appalachian communities.