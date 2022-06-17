Beck Cultural Exchange Center to place white roses on lawn in honor of formerly enslaved Black people

The Juneteenth Memorial Tribute will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, paying tribute and honoring the 157 years since enslaved people were set free in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Beck Cultural Center is planning 4 days of events to celebrate Juneteenth in Knoxville. They started on Friday with a racial justice discussion that was streamed on the organization's YouTube channel.

One of the events on Saturday will also include a Juneteenth Memorial Tribute. White flowers will be placed on the lawn of the Beck Center at 10 a.m. in honor of people who were formally enslaved in the U.S. It is also meant to celebrate the 157 years since enslaved people learned they were free on June 19, 1865.

The event is being organized with the Piano Project of Knoxville. It is free to attend.

Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, after the end of the Civil War. Through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, enslaved people in the Confederate states were declared legally free.

"Union soldiers, many of whom were black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the south reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation spreading the news of freedom in Confederate States," describes the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

But the proclamation couldn't be enforced in places still under Confederate control. For the enslaved people of Texas, freedom wouldn't come until after the end of the Civil War.

On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston Bay, announcing that the quarter-million enslaved Black people in Texas were free by executive decree.