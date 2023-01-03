Black History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Firsts

Example video title will go here for this video

We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee.

From Knoxville's first Black millionaire to the first Black-owned radio station to Knoxville's first Black cemetery , there is so much history that is explored.

East Tennessee has many stories of how African Americans made improvements within its region.

Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation.

Wilson died in 1959 and historians tried to search for recordings of Acey Boy's radio shows but they have been lost to time.

From 1955 to 1956, he appeared on local television, hosting "Teen Tavern" on WTVK Channel 26. He also operated the Pitch-Fork Drive-in, a popular food spot in Mechanicsville.

Wilson made his way to Knoxville and picked up work waiting tables at various restaurants around the city. He started hosting R&B shows such as "Sunset Serenade" in 1949, starting out on WKGN before moving to WIVK.

James Brown owned WJBE until it was sold to Knoxville-based Broadcast Media in 1979.

"I was just a young guy in '68, right out of Fountain City. I was excited to death," Bacon said. "He was such a gentleman and he was concerned about the community. He was concerned about the kids and his main purpose was to try and improve the community."

Brown purchased the previously defunct WGYW station for $75,000 in 1967 and hit the airwaves with his brand new soul station in Jan. 1968. Eddie Bacon was one of the DJs for WJBE.

The first Black-owned radio station in Knoxville was owned by James Brown. The station was WJBE, which stood for James Brown Enterprises.

First UT graduate :

The first undergraduates to take classes at the University of Tennessee were Theotis Robinson Jr., Charles Blair and Willie Mae Gillespie. The first Black graduate, however, was Brenda Peel.

In 1961, UT was desegrated and Peel was one of several Black students to enroll as an undergrad after integration. It was history in the making.

"That's the thing about UT, when they decided that they would open up they did it... They did it in a very civilized way," she said.

But her college experience was unlike most of her peers. Peel was one of the only black faces at a predominately white school during the Civil Rights Movement.

"I knew when I enrolled, basically what to expect," Peel said. "But I knew what I was there for. My goal was to complete my education and get a degree."

Three years later, Peel became the first Black student to receive an undergraduate degree from UT. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Peel was inducted into the UT African American Hall of Fame. In 2011, she was recognized during the university's 50th Anniversary of African American Achievement. Brenda Peel paved the way for thousands to follow.