Black History Month: Geraldetta Dozier, Knoxville's first Black woman bus operator

Dozier became the first woman bus operator in May 1976. She said she was a student and a single mother who needed money at the time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Geraldetta Dozier was the first Black woman to operate a bus in Knoxville, helping to break down barriers and help more Black women enter the workforce in America.

She became a bus operator in May 1976 and said that she was motivated to earn a commercial driver's license when she saw a woman driving a bus for the first time on Harriet Tubman Street. Back then, she was a student and a single mother for needed money. So, she decided to try for the job.

She went on to drive Knoxville Area Transit buses for 26 years and logged more than 2 million miles, officials said. She also won several safe-driving awards at KAT.

Dozier was in two accidents over her career, but officials said that neither was her fault.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also honored Black history in Knox County on Tuesday. He highlighted Black people who made lasting impacts on East Tennessee, such as politicians like Cal Johnson and Black educators like Sarah Moore Greene.

"There are so many stories about people and institutions like these throughout Knox County's histories," Jacobs said. "Because of them, we have risen to live out the true meaning of the creed that all men are created equal."