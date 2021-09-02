Black History Month: Theotis Robinson Jr., one of UT's first Black students

Theotis Robinson Jr. became the first Black student to attend the University of Tennessee in January 1961.

Black History Month is a time to remember the influential figures who made history as trailblazers and visionaries, like Theotis Robinson Jr.

He was one of the first Black students to attend the University of Tennessee, after starting classes in January 1961. He wasn't able to simply walk into class though, since the university system had a policy that did not allow Black students to attend the school.

However, Theotis fought that policy. He deferred his original enrollment into Knoxville College to enroll at the University of Tennessee, writing the application letter from his parents' kitchen table. After his application was denied, he requested a meeting with the admissions office.

He later met with the university's president — Andrew Holt. There he said that he wanted to attend the school, and Holt promised to take the matter to the Board of Trustees.

During a special meeting on Nov. 18, 1960, the board admitted Robinson and changed the policy to allow Black students into the university. On Jan. 3, 1961, Robinson was joined by Willie Mae Gillespie and Charles Blair to register for classes.