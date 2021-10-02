East Tennessee History Center offering "Black and White: Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era" exhibit

The East Tennessee History Center will offer an exhibit looking at Black history in East Tennessee for all of Black History Month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee History Center is offering a glimpse into Black history with a new exhibit: Black & White: Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era.

The exhibit focuses on life for the Black community in Knoxville before and through the Jim Crow era. It includes notable artists like Beauford and Joseph Delaney, focusing on how the city impacted their early lives. They were born in Knoxville during the aftermath of the Civil Era and experienced much of the persecution depicted in the exhibit firsthand.

The exhibit is presented as a timeline and provides historical context to help answer most major questions about Black history. It starts with the Reconstruction era and continues through the height of segregation during the Jim Crow era.

A virtual tour of the exhibit is available on the East Tennessee History Center's website, as well as more information about Black history in Knoxville presented by professional historians.