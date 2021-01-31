How you can celebrate Black History Month in Knoxville

February is Black History Month. Here are some ways you can learn and engage in discussions all month long.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month, and it's an opportunity to educate and highlight the accomplishments of African Americans across the U.S. and right here in East Tennessee.

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate in Knoxville all month long.

The YWCA is launching a virtual Great Race Against Racism throughout the month. You can use an app to collect points by visiting places that are significant to people of color in our community. You can find more information about participating on the YWCA's website.

You can visit a new exhibit at the East Tennessee Historical Society called Black and White, which highlights Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era.

Know It Knox is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual trivia contest highlighting the accomplishments of Black Knoxvillians. For more information on how to participate, visit the Knox County Public Library's website.

The University of Tennessee is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to invite students and the public into discussions about a variety of topics. You can find more information on the Black History Month section of the university's calendar.

The Tennessee State Museum is hosting virtual events throughout Black History Month highlighting the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and a two-part series called Historic Black Communities: Origins and Possibilities. You can find more information about the events on the museum's website.