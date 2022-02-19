Vice Mayor to speak at East Knoxville church as part of Black History Month events

The Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church hosted several speakers as part of Black History Month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Knoxville church hosted several speakers for Black History Month, and on Sunday Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie will speak as well.

The Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church said it would host Chris Blue, Reverend Daryl Arnold and McKenzie as part of its celebration of Black History Month. Blue is a notable singer who primarily sings soul music, and Arnold is a prominent local faith leader.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to listen to McKenzie speak can stop by the church at 2700 East Magnolia Avenue, according to organizers.